Purim, March 20-21, the next Jewish holiday we celebrate, is complicated. Stay with me as I tell it to you.
Purim celebrates the continued existence of the Jews through the efforts of Esther and her uncle, Mordecai. The villain is Haman, a viceroy in the court of the Persian King Ahasuerus.
Haman wants to annihilate the Jews from the Persian Empire. King Ahasuerus, in a drunken stupor, asks his wife, Vashti, to dance naked for his drunken guest, wearing only her crown. She refuses and is either exiled or killed.
There is a beauty contest to replace her. Mordecai persuades his niece, Esther, to participate. She is chosen for her beauty. She doesn’t disclose that she is Jewish.
On learning that Haman wants to kill all the Jews, Mordecai tells Esther, whose Jewish name is Hadassah, to ask her husband, the king, for one favor: save the Jews.
He does, then builds a gallows and hangs Haman.
This is my interpretation of the story I grew up with in New Orleans.
Celebrating Purim there had the same meaning to me as Mardi Gras. The significance of the holiday came later, and then even later.
We had costumes and blew noisemakers every time the name “Haman” was noted in the Book of Esther, which was read aloud at Purim. And we had cookies called Hamantaschen, shaped to resemble the tri-cornered hat that Haman wore.
All of the little girls wanted to dress as Esther. I never even knew Vashti’s name. She was only mentioned to me as the queen.
The boys in my generation had no choice. They were either Mordecai or the king.
According to my research on Google, the idea of costumes can be traced to the early Italian Jews in the 15th century, who may have been influenced by Roman carnivals. A more dignified interpretation is that the costumes are a way of alluding to the hidden miracle of Purim — how disguise saved the Jewish people.
It is not uncommon in Jewish history that our holiday times are when we have been most vulnerable. Our holidays do not go unnoticed by enemies.
Purim has a dark cloak. It is not full of joy, for if you change the name “Haman” to “Hitler,” you get:
1938 — the holiday is forbidden in Germany.
1942 — 10 Jews are hanged by the Nazis to avenge the death of Haman’s 10 sons.
1943 — 100 Jewish doctors and their families are shot by the Nazis.
1944 — Hitler makes the remark that if he is defeated, the Jews will “celebrate a second Purim.”
I don’t forget this, but I continue to celebrate Purim because the message is stronger than a Hitler.
The Jews survived then, thanks to Esther and Mordecai. and that in itself is enough to make me celebrate life.
L’chaim, once again, to life.
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.