I was listening to the end of the BBC Newshour on NPR the other day as I drove across town.
The body of Queen Elizabeth II was being carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. People lined the streets, and the commentator was describing the scene with great — and seemingly momentous — detail. His reverence and emotion were palpable.
As the Newshour ended, the programming shifted, and the subject immediately changed. I was at once subjected to stories of U.S. economic woes, political posturing, various injustices, abortion legislation and assorted expressions of systemic racism.
How I wanted to be transported back to London.
The worldwide response to the death of the queen and the solemn dignity and pageantry accompanying her journey to her final resting place has revealed, once again, our human longing for something deeper than the wrangling, moiling and toiling of our present moment.
We are weary of being incessantly sought out as supporters of the cause or purchasers of the product. There’s a flowering of our own souls we long to know and yet we seem to experience with the passing of years, a diminishment.
Light and life call to us, beckon to us, from somewhere, just beyond. We desire something more noble than our lives exhibit and are thankful to get a taste of it from time to time.
The Bible regards this longing as a longing for God.
Rather than being presented as a cosmic killjoy, an angry judge or someone easily relegated to the category of the nonessential, the Bible presents God as a destination, the end of a journey, the fulfillment of joy, the source of light and life.
In short, what we are tasting in part — with the death of the queen and what her life provokes within us: a desire for honor, a respect for faithfulness in duty, a love of people, an appreciation for order and beauty — is a taste from heaven, an echo of true beauty, calling us away from ourselves to the living foundation of all that has life and breath: the God of glory.
The Psalms speak often of “going to God.”
I have been reminded of the words from Psalm 43 in recent days, as my own soul seeks refreshment in the challenges of daily life: “Send out your light and your truth; let them lead me; let them bring me to your holy hill and to your dwelling! Then I will go to the altar of God, my exceeding joy; and I will praise you with the lyre, O God, my God.” (Psalm 43:3,4)
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
