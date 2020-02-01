• Venice Interfaith Community Association presents American Racism, America's Most Challenging Issue at 7 p.m. Mondays at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. The talk will be followed by lively audience discussion. Free admission, donations accepted. American Racism Series continues Monday evenings through Feb. 24.
• Venice Peace Project hold meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• A Venice Interfaith Community Association meets each Monday at 7 p.m. At Emanual Lutheran Church, 700 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• A free seminar on how to maximize your charitable giving will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at Christ Venice Church, located at 1475 Center Road. The seminar will outline such topics as developing plans with qualified charitable deductions, tax-free portfolio diversification, and converting non-productive property into income generating assets. The seminar is provided by local financial strategist Reid Hartsfield, a member of the BB&T Wealth Team. His presentation is open to the public, but reservations are requested. To register, email: janie@mclureoil.com.
• Epiphany Cathedral Justice and Peace Ministry is sponsoring an informative presentation by Florida Selah Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church hall on Sarasota Street in Venice. Selah Freedom is a national organization dedicated to eliminating sex trafficking and restoring the victim's dignity and well-being. Vanessa Morris, director of awareness, will discuss the role of educating and equipping individuals in the faith-based community with tools to fight trafficking and exploitation or inexperienced and naive youth. Call the Eiphamy office at 941-484-3505 to confirm attendance in advance.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.