- Bay Point Church, 208 Palm Ave., Nokomis, will hold An Irish-Celtic Celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17 with a corn beef and cabbage dinner at 5:30 p.m. for $5 in the Church’s Family Life Center. RSVP is requested for the meal at 828-284-2953 or bay-point-church.com. Following is an Irish-Celtic celebration at 7 p.m. with Brian Gurl (piano), Carlann Evans (violin) and Michele Pruyn (vocalist). The separate $20 tickets are available at BrianGurl.com, at the church, or at the door.
- Liz Margolies, founder and executive director of the National LGBTQ Cancer Network, will address the health of the LGBTQ community Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. She will address the social determinants of health and why LGBTQ people carry an unequal burden of disease than heterosexual counterparts. The public is invited and there is no charge. Call 941-587-2981 or contact dre@uucov.org.
- Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, will present the Venice Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Quartet in a musical program followed by dinner Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. Selections include light classical music, tunes from Broadway shows, and more. Price is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers in advance; $32 for members, $37 for nonmembers at the door. Call 941-484-2022 weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- This is the Bible Readathon's 10th year, begin with opening ceremonies at the Gazebo in Centennial Park Tuesday evening, April 2, running through midday of April 6. People from across the county join in reading around the clock. The first reader, Mayor John Holic, will start off in Genesis, followed by local pastors through the ni
ght and hundreds of volunteers reading 15 minutes each until the entire King James Bible is read, through Revelation 22:21. Anyone who wants to read from the Bible at the lectern is invited. Sign up for a preferred time as soon as possible by calling Sandy Black at 941-702-2000 or at biblereadathon.org. The read-a-thon is open to the public. Bringing lawn chairs.
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice, holds Lenten events that follow the March 6 Ash Wednesday start of the Lenten season. Lay-led Stations of the Cross services are held every Friday during Lent at noon. The four-week Lenten Education Series titled, "The Gospel Mandate of Jesus: Loving Your Neighbor" continues Wednesdays
through April 3 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-7714; email: info@stmarksvenice.com or visit stmarksvenice.org.
