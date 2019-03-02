- Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road in Venice, will host an open house for prospective members Sunday, March 10, 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming part of a small, friendly, diverse, caring and active congregation is invited. Light refreshments will be served. Most members live in
- the Venice area, but several are from Sarasota, Osprey, Englewood and North Port. RSVP to Membership Chair Nessa Kleinglass at nessak@comcast.net no later than March 5.
- Grandparenting Conference: John Stonestreet, president of Colson Center for Christian Worldview and co-host of Breakpoint, will speak on grandparenting Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m., at New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail, South, Venice. Cost: $15 each; $25 couples. RSVP to Jeff Rogers at 616-450-511
- 7 or: jrogers@colsoncenter.org or online at: newlifevenice.org.
- Local performers Greg Walleston, tenor,
- and Besty Bullis, from the Indianapolis area, will also perform. The public is invited, and the suggested donation to outreach activities of the church is $10. Contact office@uucov.org or call 941-485-2105.
- SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church, 3276
- 941-484-7068.
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All ar
- e welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAndLight
- Productions.com.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
