- Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, will present the Venice Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Quartet in a musical program followed by dinner Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. Selections include light classical music, tunes from Broadway shows and more. Price is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers in advance; $32 for members, $37 for nonmembers at the door. Call 941-484-2022 weekdays 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- The Bible Readathon’s 10th year begins with opening ceremonies at the gazebo in Centennial Park Tuesday evening, April 2, running through midday of April 6. People from across the county join in reading around the clock. The first reader, Mayor John Holic, will start off in Genesis, followed by local pastors through the night and hundreds of volunteers reading 15 minutes each until the entire King James Bible is read, through Revelation 22:21. Anyone who wants to read from the Bible at the lectern is invited. Sign up for a preferred time as soon as possible by calling Sandy Black at 941-702-2000, or online at BibleReadathon.org. The read-a-thon is open to the public. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
- “Finished: God’s Plan for Redemption,” produced by Shine Media, Venice, powered by One Christ Won City, will be shown Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m., at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Looks at the cross of Jesus Christ and what he meant by those words. Join in watching this reflective, poignant journey into the heart of God’s plan for mankind’s redemption. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771, for group seating; visit: info@shinemediaproductions.com.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice, holds Lenten events that follow the March 6 Ash Wednesday start of the Lenten season. Lay-led Stations of the Cross services are held every Friday during Lent at noon. The four-week Lenten Education Series titled, “The Gospel Mandate of Jesus: Lovi
- ng Your Neighbor” continues Wednesdays through April 3 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Call 941-488-7714; email: info@stmarksvenice.com; or StMarksVenice.org.
- A free friendship lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and a chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome, as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, or email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
