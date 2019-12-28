‘The Wonders of His Love’
The sermon is “The Wonders of His Love: Compassionate Joy,” by the Rev. Nancy Wilson, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church, 3275 E. Venice Ave., Venice. Phone 941-484-7068.
Was Jesus a refugee, along with his earthly father and mother? All the signs point to that fact, including the witness of the Gospel of Matthew. But this idea is controversial among some churches today.
A special creche on display by Founder’s MCC in Los Angeles is causing a stir. Why is compassion so difficult, so out of reach for many Christians today? How can we connect the gift of compassion to the joy of this season? What did Jesus experience, and what would He have us do?
The Grand Chanukah Klezmer FestivalAll are welcome to the Klezmer Festival in Centennial Park Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a performance by the Freylekh Klezmer Band; a presentation by Chabad Hebrew students; a dreidel house; and a 10-foot tall LEGO menorah build by the children of the Chabad of Venice and North Port. Traditional foods will be served. Hanukkah concludes at sunset Dec. 30. For more information, visit: ChabadOfVenice.com.
Epiphany series begins Jan. 5.The beginning of a new calendar year is a time to reassess direction and ask questions, yet again, about who we are and where we are going in life. We make resolutions, we sign up at the gym (again), we vow to be better people.
This year, SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church will take a deep journey into the question “who are you?” and discover that who we are is indelibly linked to “whose” we are.
What amazing things could happen if you lived into your best, most passionate, loving self? Let’s find out what transformations can happen in the coming weeks. Christmas season and helps in the midst of that pain to find healing and hope. No registration is required. SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church is at 3276 E. Venice Ave.
Peace project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
Lutheran friendship lunch
A free friendship lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
{div}Church presents GriefShare program{/div}
A 13-week program to help those dealing with the loss of a loved one will be held beginning Thursday, Jan. 9, at Christ United Methodist Church.
The GriefShare program consists of videos prepared by professionals; support groups led by trained facilitators; and a helpful workbook. A $15 registration fee covers the cost of the workbook materials.
Anyone interested in participating can register by calling the church office at 941-493-7504. Learn more by visiting: GriefShare.org. Registration on Jan. 9 begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program from 1 to 3 p.m.
Public prayer program
One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and a chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
Church volunteers feed the hungry
MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
Women’s Ministry Home League
All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Volunteers needed at Our Mother’s House
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Male and female volunteers are welcome, as are students seeking community service hours.
Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, or email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
Free vision check
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
Jewish Chorale seeks singers
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., at Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
