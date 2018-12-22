Englewood United Methodist Church
Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., will be decked with poinsettias for Christmas worship starting Sunday, Dec. 23. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services Dec. 24 be will rich in music at 4, 6, 8, and 10 p.m. The Family Service is at 6 p.m. with features for children. Free nursery (age 3 and under) will be provided for the 4 and 6 p.m. services. On Christmas Day, all are invited to just show up noon to 3 p.m. for the 27th annual, free community Christmas Dinner. Call 941-474-5588 weekdays, visit: EnglewoodUMC.net.
Jewish Congregation of Venice
600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its sixth annual Alternative Dec. 25, at noon featuring a Chinese luncheon and games. Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP deadline is Dec. 18. Call the office daily, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
‘Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible’
Tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: Power AndLightProductions.com.
A free Friendship Lunch
Is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
Venice Peace Project
Holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
One Christ Won City
Sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
MaryBeth Runk and volunteers
Area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
All may attend
The Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice.
The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities,
Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
