- For those who have suffered a major loss, the Congregational Care Ministry of Christ Lutheran Church, Englewood, will provide a comforting “Blue Holiday” service Saturday, Dec. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Evening of Roses, a local harp and flute duo, and Michele Pruyn, Music and Worship Arts Ministry at Bay Point Church, Nokomis, will perform. RSVP to 941-474-1989 or office@christlutheranfleng.org.
- Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its sixth annual Alternative Dec. 25, at noon featuring a Chinese luncheon and games. Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members. RSVP deadline is Dec. 18. Call the office daily, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
- Venice United Church of Christ Mental Health Ministry presents Blue Christmas Service, “When Christmas Hurts,” Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. A Blue Christmas service recognizes that Christmas isn't a happy time for everyone. It gives us the opportunity to remember and honor loved ones who have died, redeem the pain of loss (of relationships, jobs, health, peace and joy), grieve the loss and loneliness experienced when our loved ones do not share our faith, and remember the hope that the Christmas story offers. If any of this applies to you, join us Dec. 18 at 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
- Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1115 Center Road, Venice, will host a Christmas concert with harpist Nicholas Carter Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. He offers a diversified program of Christmas carols with a Latin-American style, folk music and tales of growing up as a missionary kid in Paraguay. The public is invited. Suggested donation is $10.
- Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., will display poinsettias for Christmas worship starting Sunday, Dec. 23. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services Dec. 24 be will rich in music at 4, 6, 8, and 10 p.m. The Family Service is at 6 p.m. with features for children. Free nursery (age 3 and under) will be provided for the 4 and 6 p.m. services. On Christmas day, all are invited to just show up noon to 3 p.m. for the 27th annual, free community Christmas Dinner. Call 941-474-5588 weekdays, visit: EnglewoodUMC.net.
