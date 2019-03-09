- Bay Point Church, 208 Palm Ave., Nokomis, will hold An Irish-Celtic Celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17 with a corn beef and cabbage dinner at 5:30 p.m. for $5 in the Church’s Family Life Center. RSVP is requested for the meal at 828-284-2953 or bay-point-church.com. Following will be an Irish-Celtic celebration at 7 p.m. with Brian Gurl (piano), Carlann Evans (violin) and Michele Pruyn (vocalist). The separate $20 tickets are available at BrianGurl.com, at the church, or at the door.
- Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road in Venice, will host an open house for prospective members Sund
- ay, March 10, 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming part of a small, friendly, diverse, caring and active congregation is invited. Light refreshments will be served. Most members live in the Venice area, but several are from Sarasota, Osprey, Englewood and North Port. RSVP to Membership Chair Nessa Kleinglass at nessak@comcast.net no later than March 5.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice, holds Lenten events that follow the March 6 Ash Wednesday start of the Lenten season. Lay-led Stations of the Cross services are held every Friday during Lent at noon. The first in the four-week Lenten Education Series titled, “The Gospel Mandate of Jesus: Loving Your Neighbor” begins Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-7714; email: info@stmarksvenice.com or visit stmarksvenice.org.
- “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAnd
- LightProductions.com.
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Tra
- il, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the
- month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair.
All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
