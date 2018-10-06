- Jim Foubister, with One Christ Won City, will hold a Prayer Gathering Sunday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m., at Maxine Barritt Park, Venice. Pastors and congregations in Southwest Florida will appeal to God about the red tide crisis. All are encouraged to join in prayer.
- Linda Kabo will present a program exploring the meaning of “Spirituality” Monday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m., in Waters Hall at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. The public is invited and there is no charge. For more information, call 941-587-2981, email dre@uiucov.org or visit: UUCOV.org.
- New Life Church, 5800 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, will start holding a new Living Free “Youth Insight” group Thursday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn to recognize and avoid steps that lead to a downward spiral of life-controlling problems and be presented with the path to Christian character res
- ulting in more meaningful relationships. Call Pastor Travis at 941-962-7229 or 941-493-0775 for more details.
- An inaugural Pride Festival in Venice will be Saturday, Nov. 3, 1 — 5 p.m., at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC), 3276 E. Venice Ave., hosted by Senior Co-Pastors Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson and Rev. Vickie Miller. With the “We Are Here” theme, festivities include a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. with elected officials and special guests, a “Pet Blessing” and contest and parade of pets in pride attire, refreshments and entertainment.
- Kate DeSantis, of Venice, has published the book “How Faith and Fun can Make Your Marriage and Business Complete.” Email: desantisKate@gmail.com.
- Mental Health education: “Family-to-Family,” a free, 12-session educational program for family, partners and friends of adults living with mental illness, will be offered by NAMI-Sarasota County runs through Nov. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. at Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. To register, call 941-376-9361 or email info@NAMIsarasotacounty.org. Visit: NamiSarasotaCounty.org.
- A free Friendship Lunch will be served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m., the second Wednesday of the month now through December. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at Shamrock Park, 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence and meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City, serving the area with the love of Jesus Christ, sponsors public prayer every Tuesday at noon to pray at the Centennial Park gazebo in downtown Venice. Pastors, pastors’ wives, church leaders, members of the public walking by and Christians from many churches join in prayer. It begins with corporate prayer and breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. People can bring water and a chair. All are welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- Venetian Harmony Chorus invites all women, ages 18-80, who enjoy singing four-part harmony, to sing with us and rehearse on the first, third, and fourth Mondays of the month in the activity building of Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, on Rt. 776. Call 941-480-1480.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All are invited to attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice invites the public to join an 11-day Collette “Colors of Morocco” tour Nov. 7-17. Highlights include Casablanca, the Sahara and more. Contact joelmorrison@comcast.net or 941-497-6337.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly, spirited performing group in Sarasota/Manatee is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
