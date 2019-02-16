- Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and Flea Market (Silver Anniversary) Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entrance; community is invited. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus at Achieve Federal Credit Union. Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.
- Englewood United Methodist Church holds its annual huge rummage sale
- Feb. 16
- at 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is free Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For details, call Paul, 941-451-4611, visit: EnglewoodUMC.
- Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series,700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, presents the Sarasota Saxophone Orchestra with William Barbanera, director and conductor of the Sarasota Concert Band Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. A freewill offering will be collected.
- Bob Chilcott’s Nidaros Jazz Mass featuring St. Mark’s choir and jazz trio will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free concert at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St. on the island of Venice.
- Emmanuel Lutheran Church will hold a six-week support group titled “Grief & Grace” Mondays, through March 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the church’s office center, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Grief never ends, but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. All are welcome. For more information or to register, call Barb Spenks, 941-488-4942, ext. 1020.
- Venice Nokomis Community Preschool will hold a Family Fun Walk Feb. 23 starting at 8 a.m. with current and former preschool families and church members to raise funds for VNC Preschool. All invited to join for fun and an opportunity to win amazing prizes. There will be a Chance Drawing for both children and adults, a silent auction, and a free prize drawing for children ages 1 to 6. There will be a
- 1
- /
- 2
- mile (each way) walk along the Legacy Trail. Event will be at Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis. To register, donate to advertise your business or to support the Walk, or for more details, call 941-484-4415, email bzier@vncpreschool.org.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Council of Catholic Women will hold a Fashion Show & Luncheon at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, Florida, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. Fashions by Seaside Chic Boutique. Cost: $40 each, tickets available at the church office, 1301 Center Road, or call Terrie at 941-445-5028.
- “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAndLightProductions.com.
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
