- V
- enetian Harmony Chorus, Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, 6:30-9 p.m., invites women to join its “musical spirit of Christmas” with rehearsals on Mondays (except second Monday of month) and learning four songs to perform in Dec. 8 holiday show. Reading music is not a prerequisite. Learning CDs available. Call 941-480-1480.
- For those who have suffered a major loss, the Congregational Care Ministry of Christ Lutheran Church, Englewood, will provide a comforting “Blue Holiday” service
- Saturday, Dec. 15, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Evening of Roses, a
- local harp and flute duo, will perform. Michele Pruyn, Music and Worship Arts Ministry at Bay Point Church, Nokomis, will
- sing. RSVP to 941-474-1989
- or office@christlutheran
- fleng.org.
- Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1115 Center Road, Venice, will host a Christmas concert with harpist Nicholas Carter Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. He offers a diversified program of Christmas carols with a Latin-American style, folk music and tales of growing up as a missionary kid in Paraguay. The public is invited. Suggested donation is $10.
- “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAndLightProductions.com.
- Kate DeSantis, Venice, has published a book: “How Faith and Fun can Make Your Marriage and Business Complete.” Email: desantisKate@gmail.com.
- Mental Health education: “Family-to-Family,” a free, 12-session educational program for family, partners and friends of adults living with mental illness, offered by NAMI-Sarasota County, runs through Nov. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. at Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. To register, call 941-376-9361 or email info@NAMIsarasotacounty.org. Visit: NamiSarasotaCounty.org.
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.