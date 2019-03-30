- The Risen Christ” Cantata will serve as the 9:15 and 11 a.m. Sunday, March 31 worship services to conclude the Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry 2018-2019 Concert Series in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St. The EUMC Sanctuary Choir will be accompanied by orchestra, organ, and video enhancements. Portrayals of John, Peter, Jesus, and Mary will provide scriptural narration. Age 3 or under Nursery, and Children’s Ministry programs available. Call 941-474-5588 weekdays or visit: englewoodumc.net.
- This is the Bible Readathon’s 10th year, begin with opening ceremonies at the Gazebo in Centennial Park Tuesday evening, April 2, running through midday of April 6. People from across the county join in reading around the clock. The first reader, Mayor John Holic, will start off in Genesis, followed by local pastors through the night and hundreds of volunteers reading 15 minutes each until the entire King James Bible is read, through Revelation 22:21. Anyone who wants to read from the Bible at the lectern is invited. Sign up for a preferred time as soon as possible by calling Sandy Black at 941-702-2000 or at biblereadathon.org. The read-a-thon is open to the public. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
- “Finished: God’s Plan for Redemption,” produced by Shine Media, Venice, powered by One Christ Won City, will be shown Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m., at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Looks at the cross of Jesus Christ and what he meant by those words. Join in watching this reflective, poignant journey into the heart of God’s plan for mankind’s redemption. Call Jim Foubister 941-223-1771 for group seating; visit: info@shinemedia
- productions.com.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice, holds Lenten events that follow the March 6 Ash Wednesday start of the Lenten season. Lay-led Stations of the Cross services are held every Friday during Lent at noon. The four-week Lenten Education Series titled, “The Gospel Mandate of Jesus: Loving Your Neighbor” continues Wednesdays through April 3 at 6:30 p.m.
- All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-7714; email: info@stmarksvenice.com or visit stmarksvenice.org.
- “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 12 (7 p.m.), April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAnd
- LightProductions.com.
- A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
- Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
- One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park, Venice. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
- MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. To volunteer, call 419-202-6114.
- All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Venice, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse of Manasota. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
- Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
