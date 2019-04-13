  • Friends of Poor Walk: A fundraiser to help families with rent and basic needs will be held Saturday, April 13,
    • at Epiphany Cathedral, 224 Harbor Drive N., Venice, at 8:45 a.m. (registration), sponsored by St. Vincent dePaul, Epiphany Cathedral, and Our Lady of Lourdes Conference. Call 941-493-2027. Donate by check to 1301 Center Road, Venice, 34292 or at: svdpvenicefl.org.

    Englewood Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, (call 941-474-5588 or visit: englewoodumc.net) will hold Easter events as follows: Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 20 (pick up a basket April 13, 8-11 a.m.) at the church; Palm Sunday worship services (April 14); Living Last Supper (Maunday Thursday, April 18); Good Friday worship (April 19); Easter Sunday worship (April 21).

    • For details on events, call the church office or visit website.
    • “Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible,” tells 20 Bible stories, produced by Power and Light Productions. Live, indoor performances will be April 13 (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and April 14 (7 p.m.) at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center for Performing Arts, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Fla. Tickets: $25, $30, $35 with handling fees. Group rates available. Call 863-375-4031; visit: PowerAndLightProductions.com.
    • The first One Christ Won City Good Friday Prayer Gathering will be at the Venice gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 Venice Ave. West Friday, April 19, 9 a.m. Eirinn Abu will play his saxophone. Pastor Phil Enloe will share a message about Jesus Christ, and small prayer groups will pray together.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments