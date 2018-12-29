Shepherds abiding in the fields.
This simple yet beautiful phrase will ever be associated with the Christmas story. Perhaps you heard it again this past week: “And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.” (Luke 2:8)
These unnamed shepherds surely never envisioned themselves being painted into countless warm and cozy Christmas cards conveying star filled skies, twinkling lights from Bethlehem windows, and manger scenes populated with cows, oxen, and sheep. Before the great news came from the angels, their lives were focused on concerns of the day. Like us, they had their hands full with work and family. They also were likely discussing the oppressive hand of Caesar reaching ever deeper into their pockets. Caser Augustus had recently demanded all people travel to their hometowns to register with the local tax office. That’s why Joseph and Mary were in Bethlehem. You know how it is standing in line at the local DMV office where conversations about “outrageous fees” and “what’s going on in Washington” abound. Caesar and Rome were the talk of the town. However, there was also talk among the Jews of a long-awaited Messiah. Their ancient prophets had predicted such and the time seemed right. Many frustrated conversations about Rome’s power were likely punctuated with the line, “When Messiah comes!” There were plenty of Jewish zealots, all hoping to “make Israel great again,” but Roman legions were a deadly deterrent.
On that dark night, the glory of the Lord suddenly appeared to the shepherds eclipsing all else from their minds. Out of the glory came this thunderous announcement, “Unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a savior who is Christ the Lord.” These words were earth shaking. The words, “city of David,” expressed Bethlehem’s association with David’s royal house. King David had been born there and the prophet Micah predicted that out of Bethlehem would yet come a ruler. The title, “Savior,” was associated with God’s saving power as when he delivered the Israelites from their bondage in Egypt. The word “Christ” is the Greek word for “Messiah or Anointed one’’ and identifies this child as the promised Messiah. The title, “the Lord,” is Greek for the name of God found in the Old Testament, rendered “Jehovah’ in the King James Bible. In modern translations, it is often rendered, “Lord,” in all caps. This is the covenant name for God revealed to Moses at the burning bush. All this language would have been tremendously significant, indeed overwhelming, to the shepherds.
We note the angel gives specific instruction to assist the shepherds in identifying the baby. Perhaps you’ve heard the little lullaby jingle played over the PA system at Sarasota Memorial Hospital every time a baby is born. I heard it play several times my last visit. Heaven purposed to get the shepherds to the right room. “And this will be a sign for you, you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” Following this brief description, there suddenly appeared with the angel a great multitude described as a heavenly “host,” a military term suggesting a heavenly army attended the birth of this King. With one mighty voice this heavenly host praised God saying, “Gory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, goodwill toward men.”
I remember the haste of my wife when we got the call from our son that his wife was in labor and the time was near. We were in the car within minutes. After hearing the news, the shepherds likewise made haste, beating feet to town.
The hills outside Bethlehem had witnessed a lot of drama since the days of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Jacob had lost his beloved wife, Rachel, during childbirth, just outside of Bethlehem. Naomi, stricken with grief and loss, brought her widowed daughter-in-law, Ruth, to Bethlehem, void of all hope for the future. Through the birth of a son to Ruth and Boaz, little Obed became her “grandbaby therapy.” Young David himself, the grandson of Obed, like our shepherds keeping watch, had been called in from these same fields by his dad, to be anointed King over Israel. But nothing compared to the drama of this night when heaven opened and the hills and fields surrounding Bethlehem bore witness to the great foot race to the Christ by men of low and common birth. “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
I love Christmas cards. I sent some out myself this year, and sure enough, they displayed a picture of the shepherds gathered around Christ in the manger. Not wanting to lose the stunning truth of that night in the assemblage of happy faces and an on-looking cow, I was glad to add the words of a well-known Christmas carol, “Let earth receive her King.”
Dwight Dolby is the Pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
