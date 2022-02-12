“You could feel the tension in the air,” said Venice resident Jesse Nettles as he made his way to the checkout line.
Nettles ignored a stranger’s glare and snide comment about the mask he wore as protection against COVID-19. Nettles paid, thanked the cashier and exited the hardware store, intentionally leaving the potential for confrontation behind him.
In the store’s parking lot, however, Nettles now found himself only a few feet away from an even more intense situation.
An aggressive driver sped toward two men pushing a cart loaded down with construction supplies, nearly hitting them. The driver then got out of his car wielding a knife at the men who had inadvertently gotten in his way.
Even before the incidents at the hardware store, Nettles recalls feeling anxious. An increase in news reports of heightened violence and civil unrest that appeared to have put many on edge.
“People’s lack of respect for one another is disconcerting,” explained Nettles about the general attitude of others.
What Nettles experienced has become commonplace. In fact, a Gallup poll found higher levels of stress, sadness, anger, and worry in 2020 than ever before at any point in the organization’s global tracking.
Consider the experience of Tampa resident Gary Bagwell. After a year of pandemic isolation, Bagwell emerged to finally enjoy a “luxury” he longed for — a haircut. Sitting in the chair for the first time in 18 months, he relaxed and settled in for a little pampering.
When his barber asked a fellow stylist to make change for a $20 bill Bagwell was paying with, the burly co-worker reacted with a barrage of stinging expletives and repeatedly punched the barber, once in the face, then ten blows to his head.
In an instant, the peace that Bagwell hoped for turned to panic.
“I’ve never seen such bizarre behavior in my life,” Bagwell said.
“I think people today are much more on edge. Inserting myself into a volatile situation like this would only make matters worse,” he added, citing practical advice he was grateful to have recalled from his congregation meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
How does Nettles deal with these potentially dangerous events? A husband and father of two, Nettles regularly studies the Bible with his family.
He said the tools on JW.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, are helpful during discussions on how to remain peaceable rather than becoming provoked.
“Whatever we can do to create an environment of peace, we are going to take those steps,” he said. “That means walking away from a situation where someone is acting in a hostile way.”
He said he defuses such situations by reflecting on Bible principles like Romans 12:18 that help him calm down. While the driver ultimately returned to his car and left, Nettles noted that “when these situations arise, we need to be very cautious.”
Whether victim or observer, an encounter with aggressive or angry behavior can catch anyone off guard. Experts say remaining calm is key to ensuring that a precarious situation doesn’t escalate.
Anger management expert Ryan Martin’s advice in Psychology Today was, “Stay calm, stay safe, and don’t make it worse.”
