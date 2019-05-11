Several modern Jewish holidays are commemorated in May: Yom HaShoah, May 2; Yom HaZikaron, May 8; and Yom HaAtzma’ut, May 9.
Yom HaShoah commemorates the lives and heroism of Jewish victims of the Holocaust. The other two holidays are dedicated to Israel Independence Day and to Israel Memorial Day.
Living in America, being Jewish and with anti-Semitism more visible, I become even more determined not to forget the Holocaust. Not to let the horrific memory of what happened to the two-thirds of the European Jews and a million others — Roma (Gypsies), political and religious dissenters, handicapped, gay and lesbians — who were murdered just evaporate from history and our memory bank.
The word “holocaust” comes from the Greek, meaning “sacrifice by fire.” Interestingly, this descriptive word was first used by the members of the National Socialist (Nazi) Party against Jews who they deemed “unworthy of life.”
“Shoah” is a Hebrew word meaning catastrophe or utter destruction. It now refers to the atrocities that were committed against Jews during World War ll.
When we use the word Holocaust today, it should be as a reminder to all of us of the horrors that the word evokes: forced labor, starvation, humiliation, torture, death.
There are no rituals or traditions for this day. Some will light a yellow candle in remembrance, while in Israel, all activity stops at 11 a.m. as sirens through out the country blow.
Cars stop on streets, on highways; cranes suspend in the air. Everyone gets out of their vehicles and for two minutes there is absolute silence. It is a visible, chilling reminder.
It is for us now to take this reminder of the Holocaust, the Shoah, and fight for social justice, and work to prevent genocide, human trafficking and slavery.
And to this I say, “Never again.”
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
