One of the life-changing facts that we learn from the Bible is that the God of all creation Himself values us immensely.

Mark Nickles

From the very beginning of the Bible, Genesis 1:27, we are told that “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” Out of all of creation, only humans were made in His image.


Mark Nickles is a pastor in Northeastern Oklahoma. Read more at Faithwriters.com.

