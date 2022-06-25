Niki Steitz speaks at Venice Presbyterian Church

Niki Steitz was recorded reading about her late brother — Major George Quamo, a highly decorated Green Beret (Army) in the Vietnam War — at Venice Presbyterian Church.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Niki Steitz was recorded recently reading about her late brother, Major George Quamo, to fellow members of Venice Presbyterian Church.

The major was a highly decorated Green Beret (Army) in the Vietnam War.

Quamo received The Distinguished Service Cross in orchestrating the extraction of 14 Special Forces soldiers trapped in a bunker in The Battle of Lang Vei.

He was out-numbered by the Viet Cong and was being fired upon at about 3 a.m. It was considered a suicide mission, and all 14 soldiers were rescued.

Later, the major was on an aircraft carrying classified information, flying from Khe Sanh to Dang with a pilot and co-pilot on a rainy, visibility-poor Easter Sunday when the plane crashed.

It was eventually found six years later. The major’s remains rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments