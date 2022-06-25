Remembering a hero from Vietnam War STAFF REPORT Jun 25, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Niki Steitz was recorded reading about her late brother — Major George Quamo, a highly decorated Green Beret (Army) in the Vietnam War — at Venice Presbyterian Church. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Niki Steitz was recorded recently reading about her late brother, Major George Quamo, to fellow members of Venice Presbyterian Church.The major was a highly decorated Green Beret (Army) in the Vietnam War.Quamo received The Distinguished Service Cross in orchestrating the extraction of 14 Special Forces soldiers trapped in a bunker in The Battle of Lang Vei.He was out-numbered by the Viet Cong and was being fired upon at about 3 a.m. It was considered a suicide mission, and all 14 soldiers were rescued.Later, the major was on an aircraft carrying classified information, flying from Khe Sanh to Dang with a pilot and co-pilot on a rainy, visibility-poor Easter Sunday when the plane crashed.It was eventually found six years later. The major’s remains rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice Circle K, hotel get thumbs-up from plan board Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice Circle K, hotel get thumbs-up from plan board Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
