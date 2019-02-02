I remember telling a lie to my mother as a child.
Looking back as an adult, I am certain she knew I was lying from my first syllables uttered. Nonetheless, there I was telling a lie to cover my previous lie and so on.
After several versions of the lie and attempts to fill the gaps in my story, my mother asked if I wanted to keep digging my hole deeper.
That is the way for many of us; we tend to dig ourselves into holes. We know what we are doing is wrong and yet we keep digging.
A small lie or sin becomes larger than life as we cover the truth with more lies and sin. Before long, we find ourselves in a deep hole with seemingly no way out.
Today’s parable is of a man who found himself in a hole, a deep hole he had dug over a lifetime. A hole so deep that the light only breaks the darkness at the bottom perhaps a few minutes a day. He finally recognized he needed someone to save him because he was trapped.
Another man walking by this hole heard whimpering and peered into the darkness of the hole. The man cried out from the bottom; “Save me!” to which the other responded, “All you need is some encouragement to get yourself out of your situation.”
He then shared words of encouragement and went along his way.
Quite some time passed before another man peered into the hole. Seeing a man at the bottom, he said, “What you need are some tools to get out of your hole.”
The man at the bottom excitedly said, “Send down a rope to save me!” The man at the top dropped the rope into the hole so the man would have the tools necessary to save himself. The desperate man received the rope — both ends. His useless helper went along his merry way.
As time passed, the trapped man began to sob about the poor choices in his life, the hole he had dug and the just punishment he was receiving.
A religious man came and peered into the hole and offered to pray for him, and then went along his way. The man began to realize that without help, he would forever be trapped within this deep hole.
About that time, a fourth man peered into the hole and, recognizing the situation, he jumped into the hole with the other man.
Shocked that this man jumped into the hole with him rather than getting help, he shouted, “Now we are both doomed! Why didn’t you go and get help?”
To which the man replied, “I am here to save you. I know this hole and I know the way out!”
This is how it is with Jesus and us. We have dug ourselves into holes of sin and death that we cannot climb our own way out of. God’s plan to redeem us is to come into creation, to jump into our very own holes and show us the way out.
Jesus is the way out of the pit. If you are still stuck in your hole, invite Christ to come and to show you the way out — a way out of darkness and back to the light and life.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.