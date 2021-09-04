NOKOMIS — Venice leaders are gathering to revitalize a sensory arena used in therapy sessions for children with disabilities at the Easterseals’ InStride Equestrian Riding and Therapy Center.
Work by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Venice class of 2021 began at the Nokomis campus on Aug. 22 and will be completed this fall. The project will include the creation of new paths – sand, stone and wood – as well as multi-touchpoint activity boards and a sensory garden made up of horse-friendly plants.
“As the growth of autism and related developmental disabilities needs continue to grow in our community, the opportunity to reinvigorate this arena couldn’t come at a better time,” Easterseals’ President & CEO Tom Waters said. “The Leadership Venice class project adds zest to our beloved arena and an intriguing workspace for our therapists, volunteers and beloved horses.
“Partnership with Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and it’s leaders makes the project even more special, as it will have impact in our community on individuals with disabilities for years to come,” Waters said.
Leadership Venice is designed to expose current and future leaders to all aspects of the Venice community. Leaders chosen to participate in the class collaborate on projects that emphasize civic responsibility and expose participants to the problems and opportunities that face the greater Venice community.
The sensory arena serves children and adults with therapies conducted on horseback, accompanied by therapists, side walkers and horse leads. Hippotherapy and equine-assisted therapy provide treatment for physical, occupational, speech and even behavioral needs, strengthening a rider’s central core as well as engaging the client’s use of speech and temperament.
“The Venice Leadership project will heighten the rhythmic tactile and auditory impact of horse movement through differently textured paths,” occupational therapist Cynthia Kirchberg said. “This gives our clients a fuller sensory experience to prepare their bodies and minds for challenges that will lead to improved skills development.”
Those outcomes serve the betterment of facility and client goals served on the campus.
“We’re most excited that project takes into consideration the weight of our therapeutic goals and balances it against important safety needs — for both our clients and our horses,” Senior Director of Therapy and Partnerships Nicole Murby said. “This allows therapy to focus on our mission and fulfill our promise to our clients in helping them reach stronger independence.”
Easterseals Happiness House provides therapies and services for individuals with disabilities and their families. Celebrating its 75th year of operation, the agency began serving the Southwest Florida region in 1946.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.