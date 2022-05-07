The blame game is as old as life itself.
You know how to play this game: Something goes wrong and it is your fault, so you blame someone else.
It even happened in the Garden of Eden when God discovered that Adam and Eve had broken the one rule: “Do not eat the fruit of the tree in the middle of the garden.”
Adam and Eve are hiding after having broken that one rule. God finds and asks Adam, “Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?” The man said, “The woman you put here with me — she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.”
Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” The woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.”
The original blame game had begun.
A comedian from the early 1970s named Flip Wilson took this to a comedic level with his TV show. He would dress up like a woman named Geraldine and act surprised that any of her poor decisions were her fault.
Geraldine would simply blame Satan for her submitting to temptations, such as buying new dresses. She would toss her head back, roll her eyes and shift her hips to the right as she exclaimed, “The Devil made me do it!”
I understand that resisting temptation is a difficult thing. We know what is right or wrong, but we willingly or defiantly choose poorly. Then when the consequences of our choice affects us, rather than blame ourselves, we blame someone else: “The Devil made me do it!”
We give the Devil too much credit for our poor choices and their consequences.
Not succumbing to temptation can be so difficult that Jesus included this in his Lord’s Prayer: “Lead us not into temptation.”
Jesus knows we can be led astray, swayed or tempted. He saw it in the Garden and knows it is in our nature. So we pray: “Lead us not into temptation.”
How did Jesus deal with temptations? Notice first that while sinless, Jesus was tempted. Jesus knows firsthand what it is and how alluring it can be to leave the path.
The fact that He knows and the fact that He defeated temptations should give us a model to follow.
In Matthew chapter 4, Jesus is in the desert following his baptism by John: “Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. After fasting 40 days and 40 nights, he was hungry.
“The tempter came to him and said, ‘If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.’ Jesus answered, ‘It is written: “Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.”
Then the devil took him to the holy city and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written: ‘He will command his angels concerning you, and they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.’”
Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’”
Again, the Devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor.
“All this I will give you,” he said, “if you will bow down and worship me.”
Jesus said to him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only.’”
Jesus uses Scripture to avoid temptations. Interestingly enough, Satan tried using Scripture as well to tempt Jesus. So how are we to discern and resist temptation?
It begins with trust.
We need trust in God as our foundation to battle our temptations. We have to trust that God has the best in mind for us. We cannot doubt his love for each of us.
We need to remember that each of us is of sacred value to God. He is with us during temptations and will help us through His Spirit to resist.
We also need to trust the Scripture writings of God’s revelation to us. We need to know it well enough that we can see when someone is using it out of context to mislead us.
Temptation is simply the desire for something more. Temptation is rooted in the lie that you can have more.
What more could we possibly want that is not already in Jesus? Why would we look to anyone else, anything else, to give us joy, relief and life?
