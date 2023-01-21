Sometimes we may feel held back by limitations or challenges. We compare our lives to others and think, “if I didn’t have this limitation, I could accomplish so much more.”
But if there was nothing to compare to, would we still resent our challenges and limitations?
Today’s portion of Tanya (the book of Tanya is divided into 365 parts) advises the reader not to compare their struggles to those of a Tzadik, who is free of struggle.
My perfect looks very different from the Tzadiks’ perfect. Hashem wants my best. Not someone else’s.
Consider the example of Derek Redmond at the 1992 Olympic Games. He was running the 400 meters semi-final and was doing well, but halfway through the race, he tore his hamstring and fell to the ground in pain.
But, instead of giving up, he limped toward the finish line. The crowd rose to cheer him on, and his father even jumped on the track to help him finish the race.
Derek didn’t win the race; he came in last, but he completed his own race and won the respect of millions.
It’s important to remember that we all have our unique journeys, and the only thing that matters is how we traverse our individual paths.
When we stop comparing our lives to others, we are free to embrace our own journey. Instead of resenting our struggles, we should embrace them as part of our own path.
The challenges and setbacks don’t get in my way; they are my way.
Remember, your life is your race; run it to the best of your ability, and focus on running your race with grace.
Shabbat Shalom!
Rabbi Sholom Schmerling is with the Chabad of Venice and North Port.
