Rabbi Shalom Schmerling

Rabbi Shalom Schmerling strives to keep Chabad of Venice a place of prayer and learning for all members of every age.

PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC

 PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC

Sometimes we may feel held back by limitations or challenges. We compare our lives to others and think, “if I didn’t have this limitation, I could accomplish so much more.”

But if there was nothing to compare to, would we still resent our challenges and limitations?


Rabbi Sholom Schmerling is with the Chabad of Venice and North Port.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments