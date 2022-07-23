”When resting in open awareness, we become familiar with awareness itself. Eventually we come to see that all the passing thoughts, feelings, and sensory experiences we encounter are not who we really are. This liberating insight helps us to see that we don’t need to look outside of the present moment to find inner peace and contentment.”— Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche
There is a metaphor of two wings of the bird — practice and study. Today, the Blue Lotus focus is open awareness meditation practice to ground what we learn in our readings and where transformation takes place.
Our topic is “Open Awareness and the Breath.”
We will mediate with this practice and explore these questions
• How do you relate to anxiety, dissatisfaction, and any other emotional patterns that you experience? Do you think that such patterns are simply the way you are, or do you see them as something you can learn and unlearn?
• How does meditation help us to disentangle ourselves from habitual reactions and to instead recognize the spacious awareness that underlies them? Do you have any experience of this in your own life?
• How hard should we concentrate when meditating? What role does relaxation play when we are learning to settle the mind?
Reading: if you have the book: “Joy of Living,” pages 94–98; 137–141
Meditation, Book Class & Discussion with Venice Tergar 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalist Church (except on the last Saturday of the month).
Drop-ins welcome. Based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Learn to rest in our Natural Mind of peace and joy.
Guided meditation followed by discussion of our book or deepening our mediation sessions. Our book is Welcoming The Unwelcome, Wholehearted Living in a Brokenhearted World by Pema Chodron.
Join us as Pema helps us navigate these difficult times with a loving open heart. For our meditation sessions, our book is Joy of Living by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche.
