Venice Musicale scholarship participants will be featured in concert at 3 p.m. on May 5 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice.

Fifteen students, grades 3 through 12, auditioned on April 9 on instruments that included flute, percussion, double bass, violin and piano, as well as voice.

A total of $10,000 will be awarded to the winners who will perform in the concert.

Everyone is welcome to come and experience these talented young musicians.

Though admission to the event is free, scholarship donations are welcome.

