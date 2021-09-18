Do you recognize the bird in the photo? When I first encountered one of these in the lake behind my condo, I was amazed.
I saw this bird shortly after moving to Florida last fall. It looked like just another duck-like bird until suddenly it dove under the water. I was shocked and then dismayed, honestly thinking that an alligator had gotten it.
A few minutes later, its head popped out of the water but not the rest of it. Slowly it made its way to the shore. Then it walked out of the water and opened its wings.
What in the world was this big black bird with such a fierce expression? I had to look it up.
The bird is called an anhinga. The name in the Brazilian Tupi language means “devil bird” or “snake bird.” It surely looks like a devil bird in the picture, doesn’t it? Strange bird that has no oil in its feathers, so it gets soaked and heavy when diving underwater.
That’s why it spreads its wings to dry them before it can fly. So why do I write about an anhinga in this religious column?
First of all, I am constantly amazed by God’s creativity. God created so many different birds, didn’t He? The other reason that I share this with you is that sometimes it feels like the world is full of “devil birds,” sneaking through the water, ready to strike at any time. Scripture warns us that evil is “prowling around.”
What does evil look like, you ask? Well, it takes the form of a disease like the coronavirus.
It also shows itself in division, in social injustice, and in unbridled ambition. Evil can be as simple as an unkind thought or deed, or the whispers of self-doubt or the shouts of hatred.
So how can we deal with evil? In James 4:7-8, we read, “So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come close to God, and God will come close to you.”
If we can think of ourselves less and others more, if we refuse to participate in harming others through what we say and do, and if we focus instead on drawing close to God, then God will indeed come close to us and provide the protection from any “devil bird” that tries to swallow us.
Let the anhinga stay in the lake, not in our hearts. Be blessed, my friends.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
