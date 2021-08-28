You can always tell a Florida newcomer by the pictures they take.
A longtime resident is rarely inspired to photograph an alligator, or a passing egret. And palm trees? You’ve seen one, you have seen them all!
Well, I am definitely a newcomer to this beautiful place, and I have taken more pictures in the past year than I can count. One subject that seems to capture even those that have lived here for years is the sunset.
Even on the hottest days, you can find folks gathered on the beach to seek the perfect shot.
Look at this picture that I took a while back. Not too bad, right? Lots of color and texture plus the intensity of the sun right before it disappears. As I consider this picture, I find myself thinking about my life during this time of challenge all around me. The Psalmist writes that we are to praise God all day long, but sometimes the days are hard.
Look at the picture. Why is it so beautiful? Well, ask yourself this: would the colors be as bright and the sun so intense if there were no clouds? Would the oranges and yellows vibrate without the depths of the water? Smooth water and clear skies reduce the sunset to dull, where the clouds and swells intensify its beauty.
When God paints the sky so beautifully, I am reminded that He is using the challenges in my life to perfectly shape me. In Ephesians 2:10, we are told that we are God’s masterpiece. It takes His hand to shape us into works of art that are vibrant and full of beauty, using the cloudy days that we face and the crashing waves that sometimes threaten to overwhelm us as His tools.
Yes, I can praise Him all day and every day, trusting in His faithfulness and promises for me, and by the way, for you, too. May you be richly blessed by His mercies.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
