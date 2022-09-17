Seeing Eye to Eye
My family’s visit a few weeks ago was the first time that they met Patches. My younger grandson is quite the dog fan, so the two got along famously.

Patches was thrilled to have someone new to throw his ball, especially when we all went to the dog beach together. I found it charming when Austin decided to kick off his shoes and to lie down on the rug, eye to eye with my dog.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

