My family’s visit a few weeks ago was the first time that they met Patches. My younger grandson is quite the dog fan, so the two got along famously.
Patches was thrilled to have someone new to throw his ball, especially when we all went to the dog beach together. I found it charming when Austin decided to kick off his shoes and to lie down on the rug, eye to eye with my dog.
Patches didn’t mind; he just kept chewing on his fox toy. They lay there for the longest time until I got the feeling that a unique connection was taking place.
So nice for them to become friends!
All too often when I think about people interacting eye to eye, it seems to be a negative. During baseball season especially, there are so many yelling matches between umps and coaches or players and coaches, where they are literally almost nose-to-nose.
I have never understood the necessity of that. What if one of them has bad breath? Maybe that’s why so many baseball players and coaches chew gum. Who knows?
Anyway, the other common thought I have is about disagreements between people in general. We might say, “My friend and I never could see eye to eye about that.”
Same with spouses or parents and children. It would be nice if eye to eye was like my grandson and dog where bonding took place, wouldn’t it?
How about seeing eye to eye with God? I think that far too often we see things quite differently than He does. Scripture even tells us that this is the case.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. (Isaiah 55:8-9).
Doesn’t sound much like eye to eye, does it? Yet by striving to align ourselves with God’s thoughts and plans, we will have much more peace and satisfaction in our lives.
How can we do that?
One of my very favorite chapters in the whole Bible is Philippians, chapter two. This is how it begins: “Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind.
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus …”
See the “eye to eye” in that passage? Eye to eye with each other and with Jesus. I believe wholeheartedly that if we lived that way, if we sought being like-minded with others and with Christ, this world would be transformed.
I think that maybe this afternoon I will lie down on the floor with my Patches. I will practice what it is like to simply look into his eyes and love him.
Maybe that will help me take a breath and to think about being eye to eye, being in sync with Christ.
I don’t know what you might try to reflect upon it. Give it some thought, though, and see what happens.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
