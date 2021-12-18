Last week I took a short trip to the Pacific Northwest. It was a business trip, but it gave me the chance to visit my best friend, as well as my sons and their families.
Overall, it was a delightful time away. On my way back, I was sitting by the window, as no matter how much I travel, I never tire of looking at what is outside. As we were approaching San Francisco where I would be catching my connecting flight to Tampa, I was stunned to look out and see the plane in the picture.
Oh my, it was flying right beside us. I glanced at the lady next to me and noticed that her eyes were as huge as mine. I confess that it was unnerving to see a plane that close, but I trusted that the pilots knew what they were doing, and, indeed, we did land safely.
One of the cool things about this experience was how exciting it was to be flying with another airplane side-by-side. I realized that I had never seen an airplane close by from an in-flight perspective. It seemed to be gliding effortlessly and was quite beautiful against the blue sky.
Being accustomed to gaining spiritual perspectives on everyday experiences, I reflected upon the difference between having a vertical understanding of my relationship with God versus a horizontal one. Let me explain.
So much of my life I have thought of God as “up there” way above me somewhere in the heavens. When I talk to Him or dance for Him or sing For Him, I’m always looking up, like I have always looked up at airplanes flying by.
However, that is an incomplete understanding of where God actually is. Yes, the Lord is up there, but He is also right next to me, just like that plane last week.
This coming week, we will be celebrating Christmas. In the first chapter of Matthew, we read the beginning of the Christmas story. An angel tells Joseph, “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”).
This refers to Mary’s pregnancy and eventual giving birth to Jesus. Note one of Jesus’ names — Immanuel. God with us. Not God above us. God with us.
I love that image.
In Isa. 40:3, it says, “those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” See? We get to soar! We are meant to fly with Jesus, not stay on the ground looking up.
That plane is going to continue to remind me that I am invited to experience far more joy, far more purpose, and far more love than I can imagine.
Keep my feet on the ground? No way.
Next time you see or hear an airplane overhead, remember that Jesus is inviting you, too, to fly. Go for it, and have an uplifting Merry Christmas, dear friends.
