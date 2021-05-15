Finding herself in a most unhappy marriage, and being alone again in the house for hours, Jane gave in to considerable introspection and reflection.
She had known love, or so she thought, in the months leading up to the wedding. But now Mark had been giving himself with increasing focus to his career advancement at the college. He seemed preoccupied at home and their physical intimacy was more contextualized by Mark’s apparent biological urges than by any serious interest in her as a person.
She was giving more thought in recent days to freeing herself from this relationship, believing happiness must lie in her own self-fulfillment and being truly valued and respected for who she perceived herself to be.
Such contemplations were interrupted by troublesome news in the daily paper, which she had picked up from the kitchen table. The story associated with a photograph, vaguely familiar, yet unconnected with her immediate context, greatly unsettled her nerves.
In an effort to clear her mind from all her burdensome thoughts, she left the house for a walk, heading nowhere in particular, but feeling a desperate need for air.
So C.S. Lewis begins the last book in his space trilogy, “That Hideous Strength.” Ensuing events in the story provide Jane significant encounters with Christians, several of whom are considerably older.
Initially, she despises them for their commitments to the institution of marriage and the way the wives seem to be so devoted to their husbands. She regards them as old-fashioned and deceived.
However, after spending more time with them, she observes these people are not living in an echo chamber of stained-glass windows, dead orthodoxy and dry prayers. She experiences with them stimulating conversations, excellent wines, fun fuss over clothes and decorations and what appears to be an amazing acceptance of widely different personalities.
Life and love among these Christians seemed to give evidence of rich and expansive horizons. This was stunning to her. They enjoyed life, and especially life with each other.
As she found herself (later in the book) wrestling with the prospect of there actually being a god, she pondered, “Supposing one were a thing after all — a thing designed and invented by Someone Else and valued for qualities quite different from what one had decided to regard as one’s true self?”
Leaving the story there, it needs to be said, that such is the Christian’s discovery when he or she comes to God.
Life lived before him leads to different conceptions of our true selves and those around us.
When the Son of God came into our world, born of a woman in the person of Jesus of Nazareth, his initial message to his fellow Jews was, “Repent, for the Kingdom of heaven is at hand.” It is quite obvious this message suggested more than “God is love.”
The word “repent” is arresting in its tone. It’s like saying, “Stop! And look here! Turn away from what you’re doing wrong and see what I’m bringing!” The words, “kingdom of heaven” clearly imply the reign of God coming near to our lives.
So, Christians do actually surrender to the reign of God in daily life. We have been overcome in our hearts and minds by the words and person of Jesus Christ, trusting him that we are indeed created by a personal God, who deeply delights in us.
And we discover that in obeying Him we start finding love in all the right places — even those regarded by some as old-fashioned.
