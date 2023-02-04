Bob Haley

During my childhood back in West Virginia, we had a governor named Arch Moore.

My mother didn’t care for Gov. Moore in spite of sharing the same hometown. She never disrespected the office of governor, despite her personal opinion, and would often tell me to respect the office, if not the individual.


Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.

