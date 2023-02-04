During my childhood back in West Virginia, we had a governor named Arch Moore.
My mother didn’t care for Gov. Moore in spite of sharing the same hometown. She never disrespected the office of governor, despite her personal opinion, and would often tell me to respect the office, if not the individual.
She would continue to remind me how good it is to have a representative government structure.
Often, she would say, good leaders are not always well liked. Leaders who want to be liked give way to the winds of the age. The quality we should admire the most is their good use of judgment.
We would pray that they would choose what is good and avoid or punish what is evil, for it is the role of government to reward the good and punish the bad.
Gov. Moore was caught up in a scandal that cost him re-election in the mid-1980s. When he was released from prison, he returned home to spend his retirement years.
Wouldn’t you know my mother ended up worshiping seated next to him? Her heart softened for him as a person, as she lived a life of gentleness and self-control.
This brings me to the book of Titus, in chapter 3, where the Apostle Paul wrote, “Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good, to slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and always to be gentle toward everyone.”
Is this you?
The heart of this passage is to “do whatever is good.”
As the movement in our country is to consider God irrelevant, we have lost His moral compass.
Without a moral authority, anything goes. When anything goes, everybody decides what is right in their own minds.
When we look to government to be the moral authority in our lives, we are disappointed to discover that corruption reaches even the highest offices.
Because as Paul continued in Titus, “At one time we too were foolish, disobedient, deceived and enslaved by all kinds of passions and pleasures. We lived in malice and envy, being hated and hating one another.”
Paul continues with this good news for us: “But when the kindness and love of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy.
“He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us generously through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that, having been justified by his grace, we might become heirs having the hope of eternal life.
“This is a trustworthy saying. And I want you to stress these things, so that those who have trusted in God may be careful to devote themselves to doing what is good. These things are excellent and profitable for everyone.”
Let us continue to do whatever is good in the name of Jesus. résumé
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.