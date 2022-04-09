SARASOTA — Sheila Birnbaum recently traveled to Beverly Hills to receive her award as Trustee of the Year from the Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS), an association of not-for-profit, community-based organizations rooted in Jewish values that promotes and supports the delivery of services to an aging population.
She was nominated for the award by Aviva Senior Life.
Accompanying Birnbaum were her husband Jerry, Aviva president and CEO Jay Solomon and his wife, Lori.
The award was presented as part of the AJAS annual conference, held from April 3-6 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Conference highlights included keynote remarks from author Paul Irving, an evening with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, a discussion on the upsurge of antisemitism with activist Mark Potok, and a session on women in leadership roles featuring Sarah Hurwitz, speechwriter for Michelle Obama for seven years.
No stranger to the world of healthcare, Birnbaum has worked as an advocator, educator, and agent of change in hospital, medical and senior care facilities, including the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey.
At Aviva, she developed a variety of patient-centric programs, including Donations for Giving program; the Take A Look, Buy a Book initiative; the Senior Senior Prom; the Roaming Book Cart; the 1950’s Kitchen; a Walking Club; Hanukkah Celebration; Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Parades; Knitted Teddy Bears and Sock It To Us.
In addition to serving on the board, she co-chaired Aviva’s two largest fundraising events, Eight Over 80 and Keep the Dream Alive.
She also has been deeply involved with a number of Jewish organizations in the community, including JFCS.
“Aviva has been a great home for me, where I get to see these residents leading wonderful, happy lives, and enjoying everything we offer them,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.