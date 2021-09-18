Harvest Chapel will be offering a free concert at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 19, featuring Sherry Anne, a singer who has worked with a number of Southern Gospel groups.
Despite being challenged with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Anne achieved beauty pageant crowns, athletic awards and academic scholarships, as well as becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic. Yet, Anne still had a longing — an emptiness — that only the love of her Heavenly Father could fill, she said.
Today, her ministry encompasses music and inspirational speaking as she brings the message of God’s conditional love, mercy and saving grace to diverse audiences.
Anne sings with an elegant voice that perfectly blends a passion for traditional and contemporary music styles with her own deep faith. She shares her mission as the featured presenter for women’s events and many other venues across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
A few of the artists she has appeared with include Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, Jason Crabb, Sidewalk Prophets, Restless Heart, Sarah Groves, Gordon Mote, The Martins, The Hoppers, The Collingsworth Family, the Booth Brothers and Triumphant Quartet.
While the concert is free, a freewill offering will be taken.
Harvest Chapel is at 225 Center Road in Venice and can be reached at 941-786-1482.
