Isn’t this a great photo? If you were writing a caption, what would you put underneath it? I actually posted it on social media and asked that very question.
Some responses were, “Who let the dogs out? Woof, woof ...” and “I still have my tonsils. How about you?” and “Scream and shout, and let it all out!”
This photo is actually my puppy, Patches, and my brother’s dog, Sparky. They became fast friends when I visited over Thanksgiving. If I were to caption the photo, I would write something about rocking out to some great music.
They look like they are really into singing at the tops of their lungs to me. How fun!
This Sunday is the third Sunday of the Advent season in the church. The theme for this week is joy. My church will be singing “Joy to the World,” “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” and “Good Christian Men, Rejoice,” along with a couple of other songs.
We will be using Psalm 100 as our Call to Worship. The first two verses say, “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs.”
So how likely is it that my congregation will actually shout for joy? Or will sing with exuberant joy the words of those great Christmas hymns? Well, needless to say, I will be encouraging them to do just that.
Why do we stifle joy anyway? Now, I am not criticizing those who are so overcome with sadness that joy is hard to find. Please know that I am full of compassion for you during this tough season.
No, I am speaking of the rest of us who simply settle for fixed, moderate emotions almost all of the time. Yes, I know that we live in the South and have to be “proper” in our behavior — at least that is what my mother taught me.
Yet, the older I get, the less I am willing to fit that mold. In John 10:10, Jesus said that, “I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance [to the full, till it overflows].” (Amplified Bible). Does that sound like a life full of blah emotions? It doesn’t to me.
This Advent and Christmas season, my challenge for you is to cut loose like Sparky and Patches and sing for joy at the top of your lungs.
Dance like David danced before the Lord. Shout for joy to the Lord. Discover how finding it can transform your outlook on life.
May that joy be contagious and a gift that you share with those around you. I will do my best to do the same.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
