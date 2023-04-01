Do you ever wonder what will remain when you are gone? What will you leave behind?
Some leave material things that will be distributed to others. Some leave the gifts of wisdom and skills taught, and memories of treasured time.
Do you ever wonder what will remain when you are gone? What will you leave behind?
Some leave material things that will be distributed to others. Some leave the gifts of wisdom and skills taught, and memories of treasured time.
I have been thinking about these things lately. The question I ask myself is this: what do I want to have left behind that is of worth?
When I was interviewed for my position of pastor in Venice, I was almost speechless when a woman asked, “In five words or less, what would you want written on your tombstone?”
That was a totally new question to me and hard to answer on the spot. You might be amused to know that this is what I answered: “She tried, but she died.”
Pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it?
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. We remember Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, complete with waving palms and shouts of “Hosanna!” If you read a little further in the gospel of Mark, you will encounter a conversation Jesus had with his disciples.
“As Jesus was leaving the temple, one of his disciples said to him, “Look, Teacher! What massive stones! What magnificent buildings!”
“Do you see all these great buildings?” replied Jesus. “Not one stone here will be left on another; everyone will be thrown down.”
His prophecy comes true in 70 AD when the Romans do indeed destroy the great temple. This photo is of another temple, the temple of Apollo in the ancient city of Corinth
Built in 560 B.C.E., it was legendary for its magnificence. Yet, look at it now. A few columns standing in solitude, with tourists wandering their base. No one remembers the names of those who built it.
For a time, it was a symbol of prosperity and pride, but now it is nothing.
What are you building? What do you want said at your funeral about your life and what do you want engraved on your tombstone?
For me, I just want folks to say that I lived a life of faith, that they always knew how much I loved Jesus. It doesn’t matter what house I lived in or what material things are left.
I take a lesson from these ruins to not pour all of my energy into something that will only fade away. Jesus tells us to build our house on a rock. He is the rock and is the only thing that never changes.
Maybe take some time this week of contemplation and consider your legacy. May we all be able to engrave these words, “Servant of Jesus,” not only on a tombstone, but in the hearts of those we leave behind.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.