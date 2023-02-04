If you were to caption this picture of Patches, what would you say? For me, it exemplifies joy.
He is out playing by Tampa Bay and is obviously having a ball. When was the last time that we felt that much glee? If you are like me, those times can be fleeting.
There is a passage in Scripture about King David dancing with joy before the Lord. He is so exuberant that he strips down to his underwear and leaps and swirls all around in front of his people.
He is oblivious to the fact that his wife is appalled. She tells him so with much scorn later on. Talk about a Debbie Downer! I love it that he simply doesn’t care.
God is none too pleased with her attitude and never gives her the gift of having a child in her lifetime. You can read the story in 2 Samuel, chapter 6.
Do we displease the Lord by not being joyful and in fact being judgmental toward those who are? I love to attend worship in Latino and African-American churches because they are not inhibited by what people think.
They just cut loose, and move and sing with joyous praise. Why are the rest of us so frozen? Even lifting a hand in praise takes immense courage.
I like to sing into the waves at the beach. However, I always make sure no one is close so that I am not embarrassed. How sad actually…
Why does David dance with such abandon? The people have finally been able to bring the ark of the Covenant back to where they are living.
The ark carried the presence of the Lord, so bringing it back meant that once again they would be able to see that He was with them.
David was overjoyed by that. Because of Jesus, we don’t need an ark. He opened the way for us to be with Him anytime and everywhere, not just in church. He is not contained in a golden box carried by poles. He is all around us.
I think that so often we either don’t think about that miracle, or perhaps don’t get the significance. Jesus is with us!
Emmanuel — God with us. He promised to always be right by our sides through good times and bad, never leaving us. Really think about that for a moment.
Can you manage at least a smile? Hey and if you are feeling really bold, lift up a hand in worship tomorrow. God will smile, I promise.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
