Patches
If you were to caption this picture of Patches, what would you say? For me, it exemplifies joy.

He is out playing by Tampa Bay and is obviously having a ball. When was the last time that we felt that much glee? If you are like me, those times can be fleeting.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

