Mary Nagle of Venice always had to have things organized in very specific ways, and her parents knew something was different.
At age 8, Mary was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Growing up, Nagle said, she “tried to hide it and joked about my worries with my schoolmates as a way to cope, but it was always looming.”
The 32-year-old said, “Little tasks seemed so big and overwhelming. I had a lot of unsettling feelings inside.”
While there are different ways that OCD is expressed, for Nagle “the biggest thing is germs, which is ironic, living through a pandemic.”
“I still struggle with it every day. It’s a battle.”
Such mental and emotional distress haunts millions. A recent government survey showed a doubling since 2019 in the proportion of Americans reporting anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms.
The pandemic increased the number turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as alcohol and substance abuse. Others have found that their religious hope and support have helped them to cope.
Nagle was raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a group known for their public preaching but due to the pandemic has pivoted to phone calling and letter writing to share their Bible message during the pandemic.
Prayer and Bible reading have kept Nagle going.
“One scripture I love is in (the Bible book) Romans,” she said. “It’s helped me to see that my life is not about me; it’s about our Creator. And even though I may be feeling miserable or worried, life is still a gift.”
Nagle’s experience is not isolated. Faith and the support of a congregation have helped many others in similar situations to manage.
“While the Bible does not indicate that spirituality cures medical problems, many have derived comfort and strength from what the Bible teaches and the practical guidance it provides,” said Robert Hendriks, the U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Hope, support and positive coping skills aid mental health — whether these are built up by professional or faith-based sources, noted Lawrence Onoda, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist based in Mission Hills, California.
Even those with serious mental health conditions may find some aspects of religious participation help them cope with their symptoms, he said.
As one of the some 8 million in the United States who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Gloria Acosta knew she needed comfort even if there is no cure.
While an arduous journey toward sobriety through a veterans’ program helped her get stabilized and settled in her own apartment in Los Angeles, her journey stopped short of providing peace of mind.
“There was this constant fear,” recalled the 68-year-old. “I nailed the windows shut, put extra locks on the door, kept the blinds closed.”
Then one Saturday, a ray of sunshine knocked at her door. It was Elizabeth, a 12-year-old in yellow ruffles, whose innocence and boundless enthusiasm for the Bible message she was sharing disarmed Acosta.
Acosta started studying the Bible with Elizabeth, accompanied by others in the girl’s congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. After years of fighting for her life on the streets, the faith Acosta was gaining and the warm support of fellow believers gradually had an emotionally healing effect on her.
“I started feeling safe in my own surroundings,” Acosta said. “I felt happy, which I had never felt before.”
Since becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in August 2020, she’s removed all the extra locks on her doors. Warm sunlight floods through her windows as she sits at her desk to join congregation meetings on a virtual platform since the pandemic started.
While her PTSD still causes sleepless nights, she expressed feeling at peace with God and herself.
“I don’t have to be all those things that I thought I had to be to survive in life,” she said. “I can just be Gloria.”
More information on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including resources for coping with mental illness and emotional distress, can be found on the organization’s website at:www.jw.org
