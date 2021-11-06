Ever since the pandemic began, Kevin Marillier, a Venice nurse, has dealt with the painful effects that COVID-19 has on patients and others — the patient is not the only one who suffers.
During a typical week at the height of the pandemic, Marillier was one of countless frontline medical workers who provided critical care to record numbers of patients only to witness a lifetime’s worth of gruesome deaths.
“Over time, I began to experience what is known as compassion burnout,” Marillier said.
Early in the pandemic, Marillier contracted COVID-19 after regular visits with an ailing patient not immediately diagnosed with the virus. The patient, who had been in the hospital for several weeks, struggled with isolation from his family and friends due to visitor restrictions.
“I would stop by his room to check on him daily, and I spent time trying to encourage him as it occurred to me, he was becoming severely depressed,” Marillier said.
Amid massive staffing shortages caused by the pandemic, working extra shifts quickly became the new normal for Marillier, a registered nurse for nearly a decade.
He worked 60-hour weeks for more than a year.
“I realized that I would not be able to endure under those conditions much longer,” he said.
Many medical workers like Marillier are exhausted from working through the pandemic. With variants straining short-staffed facilities across the country, some workers on the frontlines are experiencing added physical, mental and emotional stress.
“What healthcare workers are experiencing is akin to domestic combat,” said Andrew J. Smith, Ph.D., director of the University of Utah Health Occupational Trauma Program at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.
According to a study conducted by Smith’s group, more than half of the doctors, nurses and emergency responders providing COVID-19 care could be at risk for one or more mental health problems — including acute traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety.
What pulled Marillier out of despair in the early phases of the pandemic continues to keep him afloat. He credits his faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for helping him and other health care workers in his religious community endure the ongoing toll of the pandemic.
“Jehovah knows the struggles of those who have lost loved ones and is constantly watching over all of those working on the frontlines dealing with the pandemic, the death and the sorrow,” Marillier said.
American psychological and psychiatric associations, while not advocating or endorsing any specific religion, acknowledge the role spirituality and religious faith can play in coping with distress and trauma.
Lawrence Onoda, a clinical psychologist in Mission Hills, California, noted some ways spirituality can help, including giving people “a positive hope and meaning toward life, comfort by looking for answers and strength from a higher power, and a collective shared experience of support and community.”
When Marillier is surrounded by loss and death, at times standing in for beloved family members who can’t be in the room, he likewise recalls scriptures of comfort, peace and hope. He never forgets to pray and be thankful for his family of faith.
“The scriptures help me through a lot of days dealing with death and sorrow,” Marillier said. “Despite all the major advances in modern medicine, only Jehovah can provide true health and happiness.”
