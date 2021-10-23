Recently I decided to drive up to Madeira Beach for the first time. It was a beautiful day, and I was in the mood both for exploring a new area, and also for spending time on the beach.
The drive up was uneventful, and traffic was light. As I traveled, I reveled in the beauty of the trees, the water and the cooler weather. I was driving with purpose, as I really wanted to get out onto the beach before going to dinner.
All was well until I got to John’s Pass. Suddenly, I was faced with an abrupt stop, as the drawbridge was up. I must say, this particular drawbridge is quite impressive — very wide and very high.
Needless to say, I had no choice but to stop and wait.
Being faced with a sudden stop in my journey is nothing new. Sometimes I am not able to proceed because of illness. Other times an unexpected crisis hits, and I can no longer go forward in my plans, at least at the time. Then there are simply times when I am too exhausted to take another step, and I have no choice but to pause for a while.
Probably the most challenging times though are when I have to stop and wait on God. I will think that I know the perfect road to take, and I am all ready to go when God simply stops me. Have you ever experienced that?
For a very long time I had a sense that God was going to make unusual things happen in my ministry. I worked hard to prepare, spending long hours reading, taking classes, and doing a lot of praying.
However, for years, every time I thought I had figured out the path, God stopped me. It was like that drawbridge. All I could do was wait and wait some more.
One passage that came to be especially meaningful to me is found in Psalm 27:14: “Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”
Wait for the Lord. Or maybe, wait for the bridge to lower so that I can go forward. Trust in God’s timing.
Have you found yourself with a roadblock in your life’s journey? Waiting for that block to clear can be very frustrating. I join the Psalmist in encouraging you to find strength in the Lord and to take heart.
God puts things in our path for good reasons. Trust that the drawbridge will lower when it is best to go forward, and that what’s beyond the barrier will be worth the wait.
For me, God did indeed make good on His promise to me for an unusual ministry journey. He waited until the circumstances were in place to move me forward and until I was truly ready for what lay ahead.
The blessings have been well worth the wait. These days, when I encounter a barrier in my road, I simply stop and wait, knowing that all will be well. May you be able to do the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.