Do you have voices in your head, too?
We all have these “voices” running through our minds. Some call it intuition, others our own conscience. For some it may be God talking to us.
We have to deal with what is percolating in our thoughts, or perhaps we would truly go mad.
I suspect we dismiss most of these ruminations, but some we choose to think about. We nurture those thoughts until a decision is made. Should we or should we not listen to that voice?
A young boy named Samuel heard someone calling his name in the night. He went to his master, Eli, and asked what he wanted. Eli said that he didn’t call the boy.
Again Samuel heard a voice and thought it was Eli, and so he went into Eli’s room and asked what he wanted. Eli said to Samuel, “Go, lie down, and if he calls you, you shall say, ‘Speak, Lord, for your servant hears.’”
So Samuel went and lay down in his place. And the Lord came and stood, calling as at other times, “Samuel! Samuel!” And Samuel said, “Speak, for your servant hears.”
Just like the boy Samuel, we don’t often understand who the voice is within our head.
While nobody can describe the tonal qualities of God’s voice, I like to think it has a Charlton Heston resonance, or the deep bass voice of James Earl Jones. I will be surprised if God’s voice sounds like Gomer Pyle.
We can’t trust the tonal qualities of the voice. We have to research and verify the content of what is being said.
How fortunate we are to have the Holy Bible that we can use as a reference, so that when we hear from God we can process it by affirming its content in accordance with Scripture.
Does the thought line up with how God has revealed himself in the writings? In most cases, if the message is one of hope, goodness and righteousness, it is of God.
It has been my experience when God is trying to get my attention that I get these holy nudges and the topic never has to do with me. It always has to do with serving another person, usually a stranger.
When I am obedient to “the voice,” I never walk up to a stranger and say “I’m hearing voices”. Rather, I let the interaction play itself out, and usually I am able to meet a need I would have never noticed if I had not listened to that small, still voice in my head.
So, to summarize: If it is good and holy, it is probably of God and not you. If there is anything that is contrary to the nature of God, such as hate, greed, revenge and harm … that’s probably you.
Jesus says, “My sheep listen to my voice ….” So there is an expectation that we should know the voice of the Master.
The more we are immersed in Scripture, the more accurate our discernment in the content of the voice. And less of a chance that we will stray from the flock as we follow the Master’s voice.
Keep your Bibles open and your mind on God, and listen closely, God may be trying to speak to you.
