SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Baptist Church is kicking off fundraising efforts with a free benefit concert on Sunday.

The church is fundraising for the annual CROP Hunger Walk, which raises money to end hunger at home and around the world.

Those benefiting include the hungry, homeless, struggling working families, senior adults and children who need a nutritious meal and an encouraging word.

This Sunday’s free benefit concert will feature music from classical to rock ‘n roll and will be held at South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road in Venice, from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

