The body of believers at South Venice Christian Church invites the public to the ordination of its new Minister, Brother Michael K Worthington at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Worthington, a present Elder of the Church, has been called to fill the Pulpit left vacant by the passing of Pastor Earl Knopf in November, 2021.
Worthington and his wife, Barbara have been members of the Church since prior to their Wedding at the Church in 1979. Over the years, he has served as teacher, trustee, chairman of the board and part time minister of the Restoration Church.
He brings years of leadership in banking, construction and retail business. Worthington has been active in various community organizations. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and is currently a student of Summit Theological Seminary of Peru, Ind.
The service will consist of gospel music, communion presentation and a special ordination sermon by Dr. R. M. Skip Pulliam, a long time Elder, Christian speaker and retired businessman whose theme is “no Book but the Bible and no creed but Christ.”
The Worthington family has two daughters and their families. Mike is the middle of three Brothers who grew up in Venice, with his older brother Warren Shannon Worthington recently passing and his younger brother Donald R. Worthington still in Venice.
South Venice Christian Church is at 2390 Seaboard Ave., Venice FL 34293. Visit: southvenicecc.com or call 941-493-0003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.