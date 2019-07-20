Speaker presents 'Women of the Bible' series

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Su Ulrich presents a program in the Women of the Bible series entitled “The Story of Martha” at the New Life Assembly in Venice. She has several other Biblical characters in her repotoire and presents frequently at various venues around the area. She may be contacted at 941-504-6940.
