Flowering bush
PHOTO PROVIDED

Can you believe that we start Daylight Savings Time tonight? “Spring Forward!” they say.

How much springing have you done lately? Well, I might be stepping forward with gusto tomorrow, but I surely am unlikely to be springing. If you are a “springer,” well, then, go for it!


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

