Can you believe that we start Daylight Savings Time tonight? “Spring Forward!” they say.
How much springing have you done lately? Well, I might be stepping forward with gusto tomorrow, but I surely am unlikely to be springing. If you are a “springer,” well, then, go for it!
Look at this Camellia bush. I think that it is springing forward, don’t you? It looks like the buds are straining to be set free. Some are almost there; some are still tightly bound.
In a couple of weeks, hopefully, almost all will be blooming, and God will have unleashed beauty in the bush once again. I think that most people are a lot like that bush, straining to be set free to be what (who) God created them to be.
Some push through and bloom faster than others. Some take a little longer. Did you know that often, some buds don’t open at all? That’s called “bullnosing,” and it happens because the bush is under stress.
Maybe that’s why some people never live into their potential. Stress overcomes their lives and thinking, and blooming becomes impossible.
There is a description of blooming in the Bible that I love. In Isaiah 35:1-2, we read, “The desert and the parched land will be glad; the wilderness will rejoice and blossom. Like the crocus, it will burst into bloom; it will rejoice greatly and shout for joy.”
Now that’s what I call “springing forward.” The people of Israel will be happy because they are finally going home after years of struggle in exile.
Even the land and the flowers will be full of the joy of the Lord. The crocus won’t just bloom, it will burst into color, and rejoice and shout. Can you imagine?
Maybe you have been experiencing wilderness in your life. For many, the past few years have been really tough with loss and stress.
I want to encourage you to try to do something that’s maybe a little crazy. Spring forward! Don’t settle for isolation, for sadness, for less than God intended for you.
Be like the crocus, bursting into bloom. Open yourself to life, just like the camellias in this picture. There is so much joy awaiting those who find strength in the Lord.
I pray that you find the courage to leap and to experience the unleashing of blessings that await you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
