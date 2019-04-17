St. Marks 1

Pictured, front row left to right, are: The Rev. Maggie Sullivan, Linda Tite and Sandy Davis; middle row, left to right: The Rev. Joyce Treppa and Pat Reuss; and back row, left to right: Robert Reuss, Ginger O’Keefe, the Rev. Calvin L. Davis and Ray Merrill. Cross bearer: Jon Campbell.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KAREN DEHNE

During the Lenten Season St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice celebrates Stations of the Cross, featuring a series of 14 carvings portraying events in the Passion of Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his entombment.

The devotional exercise of visiting and praying in front of each of the 14 stations and meditating on the Passion of Christ stems from the practice of early Christian pilgrims who visited the scenes of the events in Jerusalem and walked the traditional route from the supposed location of Pilate’s house to Calvary.

Held each Friday at noon during Lent, the lay-led service began March 8 and continues through April 12 (Good Friday) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, on the island.

The public is invited to attend Stations of the Cross services as well as all Holy Week events and services. For more information, call the office at 941-488-7714 or go to StMarksVenice.org.

