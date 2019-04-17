During the Lenten Season St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice celebrates Stations of the Cross, featuring a series of 14 carvings portraying events in the Passion of Christ, from his condemnation by Pontius Pilate to his entombment.
The devotional exercise of visiting and praying in front of each of the 14 stations and meditating on the Passion of Christ stems from the practice of early Christian pilgrims who visited the scenes of the events in Jerusalem and walked the traditional route from the supposed location of Pilate’s house to Calvary.
Held each Friday at noon during Lent, the lay-led service began March 8 and continues through April 12 (Good Friday) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, on the island.
The public is invited to attend Stations of the Cross services as well as all Holy Week events and services. For more information, call the office at 941-488-7714 or go to StMarksVenice.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.