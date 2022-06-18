St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on the Venice island presented a check for $150,000.00 to Family Promise of South Sarasota County during a parish dinner on Wednesday, June 15.

St. Mark’s received a generous bequest from a parishioner last year, and the church’s vestry voted unanimously to tithe the bequest and give the tithe to Family Promise of South Sarasota County.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments