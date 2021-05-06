VENICE — The Rev. Michael S. Rau is the new rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice.
Rau comes to St. Mark’s from Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in Rockledge, Pennsylvania, where he served as rector for five years.
Prior to that he served for two years as associate rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in New Canaan, Connecticut. He has many years of experience in youth ministry.
Born in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, Rau is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia and the General Theological Seminary in New York City.
Prior to entering the seminary, he worked in various positions in the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Office of Domestic Relations.
A sports enthusiast, he once said that his dream job before entering the seminary would have been serving in the role of the “Philly Fanatic,” the team mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rau replaces the Rev. James Puryear, who retired last year.
“I’m thrilled to be coming alongside this vibrant community of Jesus followers," Rau said. "St. Mark’s is filled with people who make a real difference in the world.
"I’m most passionate about embracing all God’s people, supporting them to answer God’s call on their life. And I love building intergenerational ministries, so everyone feels connected and valued.
"We are a church where all ages and all people are invited to grow with one another.”
Rau, wife Melissa and the two youngest of their three children have planted roots in Venice.
Melissa works as a consultant with various churches around the country with Ministry Architects and works full-time as director of Institutional Advancement at Bexley Seabury Seminary, a seminary "beyond walls," based in Chicago.
She is also host of the podcast “For People with Bishop Rob Wright,” the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.
Daughter Talie is a sophomore at Boston Conservatory at Berklee; daughter Kiersten is a 10th-grade student; and son Peyton is an eighth-grader at Venice Middle School.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is at 508 Riviera St. on the island. All are welcome to attend services.
For more information, to view a live-streamed service or to register for Sunday in-person service, visit StMarksVenice.com.
