Since the collapse of its roof during Tropical Storm Elsa last summer, the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center in Venice has continued its programs at various sites, as well as online.
Donations are welcome at blbmc.org.
Here are the offered classes:
Introduction to Buddhism -- At the Francis T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., experience an introduction that aims to discuss and understand philosophical concepts and recognize the effectiveness of Buddha as a teacher. There will be a guided meditation.
This is a fundraiser to build the center destroyed by Tropical Storm Elsa. The center's insurance denied the claim, which makes donations and participation of friends and members important to the salvation of the center. Pre-registration required.
Call 941 323 8033 or send email to:
Buddhist Wisdom -- Sundays 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. with Jim Piekarski. This offers the basic teachings of Buddhism and a chance to meditate as well as a time to explore teachings that are designed to lead to peace and happiness. In person and on Zoom. In-Person at the United Church of Christ Parlor Room, 620 Shamrock Blvd.
Sutta Study with Bhikkuni Vimala the last Sunday of each month, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. "Using Steps to Liberation: The Buddha's Eightfold Path," by Gil Fronsdal, with group reading and discussion during the class; and personal reflection and journaling opportunities throughout the month. Contact Vimala for more information: vimalajf@gmail.com. Zoom only.
Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation Monday and Thursday, 1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m., Tuesday 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Meditating offered with fellow Blue Lotus participants. No meditation instruction. Zoom only.
Evening Meditation & Dhamma with the Monastics, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. First and second Wednesday with Bhante Chan and third, fourth, and fifth Wednesday with Bhikkhuni Vimala. Guided and silent meditation followed by a dhamma discussion. Newcomers and experienced practitioners are all welcome for this peaceful evening gathering. Zoom only.
Meditation & Discussion with Venice Tergar Fridays 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. Drop-ins welcome. Based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Learn to rest in our Natural Mind of peace and joy. Useful to those of any or no spiritual tradition. Each week has 20-minute guided meditation followed by discussion of a topic helpful for our lives and deepening our meditations. For more information, call 1-941-323-8033. Currently only on Zoom.
Meditation and Discussion with Monk San Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m., hybrid session. In-person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and on Zoom. Guided loving-kindness (metta) and mindfulness meditation followed by a short discussion session to support understanding and growth in the practice of mindfulness. Those who are new to meditation are welcome as well as experienced meditators. Contact: Monk San at serenitybuddhists@gmail.com or Julie Jons at juliejons11@gmail.com.
Insight from the Scriptures: The Dammapada with Monk San, Zoom only. Every second last Saturday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This course with Monk San provides insight into the Dammapada, a collection of Pali poems that have been translated into many languages and used by many Buddhist followers worldwide. There will be chanting, Pali pronunciation, and opportunities to ask questions. Advanced knowledge of Buddhism isn't necessary to participate. Pre-registration required; no drop-in. Pre-register at:
Link to Join Meditation & Classes
Know someone who wants to learn to meditate? Blue Lotus teacher Jim Piekarski has a YouTube channel with summaries of his talks and a Learn To Meditate video. Visit:
Holistic Classes
Reiki shares first and third Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., no appointment needed. The classes are by donation, with all proceeds going to the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center's rebuilding project. The masters offer help with relaxation, sleep, and pain relief. Held at Palm Studio, 441 West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
African Drum Classes Mondays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with LindaMarie. More advanced students welcome. A West African goblet-shaped drum popular at drum circles is used. Drop-in class $10. Phone or text 941-228-3434 or send an e-mail to DrumEnglewood@gmail.com for new location.
Zenjen Yoga via Zoom -- Classes are at 9:30 a.m.. All classes just $5. Contact Jen for more info. ZenJenYoga@iCloud.com or 941-830-3040.
Gentle Chair Yoga Saturdays, 60 minutes. Open to men and women of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes.
Strength and Stretch Mondays, 75 minutes (women only). Bring light hand weights if you have them. We use gentle movements to help keep us strong.
Balance Yoga Wednesdays, 75 minutes (women only). Modified yoga but still a challenge. This class has a focus on balance.
Slow Deep Stretch Thursday, 75 minutes (women only). We are mostly on the floor for this class. Slow, deep and mindful stretches in this class.
Restorative Yoga followed by Guided Imagery Meditation, Fridays, 90 minutes (women only). Grab your pillows, blanket, eye pillows and essential oils and be prepared to rest and restore -- mind, body, soul.
Dance Temple Every Friday, 6:30 - 8:30 PM at Unity Church in Venice. Join us for a transformative moving meditation of sound, breath and rhythms from around the world. The space nurtures deep listening to your inner landscape, allowing freedom of movement without judgement. Bring water and wear comfortable clothing. Beginners welcome. Suggested donation, $15-20. Free for students and children. Contact Lucy Sky at 941-483-0748.
