In my daily readings, I read through Proverbs 22. The wisdom and applicable lessons contained in this book of the Bible are fresh reminders of rational thought and consequences.
Not all the sayings are religious, nor are they all profound, but sometimes a thought reaches up and grabs your attention. This time the following phrase caught mine: “Do not move an ancient boundary stone set up by your ancestors.”
When I was a young man, I thought I knew and understood everything. It seems the older I become, the volume of what I don’t know grows exponentially.
A successful early career in sales required me to become a student of human behavior. Why do people do what they do? Ultimately, how can I pitch a sale in such a manner that they want to say yes?
I have found that, individually, people are intelligent and can think clearly and rationally. However, when a sale was based on a group’s opinion, the intelligence tumbled as the various personalities began deferring to one another in tolerance till nothing was accomplished.
In a rush to make improvements or change, the young blaze ahead certain their position and decisions are the best for everyone.
Meanwhile, the older, more seasoned individuals exercise caution and prefer the ways that they know. They find comfort in the way things have been and can be reluctant to change. My mother would say “Newer does not always mean better.”
To further illustrate today’s scripture verse, my grandfather once said, “Don’t remove a fence until you know why it was erected in the first place.”
Change is inevitable and often it is healthy. Medical advancements over the past 50 years have been amazing. Joint replacements and cataract surgeries are examples of how far we have come in these short years.
With the speed at which change is occurring these days, the fences and boundary stones of the past are being ignored in the name of progress. As the Church, we have the responsibility of maintaining the same story, the same Good News of Jesus Christ.
It is Good News to even a generation fixated on change and new discoveries.
We hold to the foundational ideas that all people are created with sacred worth. Also, Jesus died in our place for all our sins. We are to place our trust in Jesus for He has the best in mind for us.
This story is just as applicable today as it was 2,000 years ago. Just because something is old doesn’t make it a relic or a stone that can be cast aside in the name of progress.
Human nature hasn’t changed since the beginning of time. We all fall short of any glory in the sight of God. We all need a savior to remediate our sin and there is only one, Jesus Christ.
As we watch our nation suffer in division and the pursuit of change, remember that we are called to pray for one another. Remember that we are all created by God with sacred value.
Those who rush ahead ignoring the past and thinking it irrelevant are doomed to repeat the same mistakes again. Thus, I lift prayers for wisdom and discernment for all in our nation.
Winston Churchill is credited with saying, “A nation that forgets its past has no future.”
While I realize it is difficult to put an old head on young shoulders, we need to pray and to speak out for the Christian path that has led this country for over 200 years. While it may not be in vogue or streaming on Instagram, Jesus is Lord, even now.
Be safe, be well and be fervent in your prayers.
